MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – There’s a chance (not a high chance, but a chance nonetheless) that Minnesotans, even those in the Twin Cities, could see accumulating snow early next week.
Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says one weather model is predicting that several inches of snow could fall Tuesday, when temperatures are forecasted to be well below average.
While only one model is predicting snow, Augustyniak says it’s been the model most consistent with the weather so far this fall.
“It certainly may not happen, but if it does, it’ll be the first accumulating snow of the year,” Augustyniak said.
In a situation report issued Thursday by the National Weather Service, forecasters said there was “small chance for an impactful early-season snowfall Tuesday…that could impact travel.”
According to the situation report, the highest chance for accumulating snow looks to be across north-central Minnesota and the Iron Range, as well as the area south of the Twin Cities extending to the Iowa border.
Per government weather records, the median first one-inch snowfall in the Twin Cities is Nov. 16.
You must log in to post a comment.