MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say a man is recovering after being shot Thursday evening in the East Phillips neighborhood.

Officers were called to the 2900 block of Bloomington Avenue just before 7 p.m., where they found the victim. He was taken to Hennepin Healthcare, and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating, and say they have no suspect at this point.

