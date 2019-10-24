Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say a man is recovering after being shot Thursday evening in the East Phillips neighborhood.
Officers were called to the 2900 block of Bloomington Avenue just before 7 p.m., where they found the victim. He was taken to Hennepin Healthcare, and treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Police are still investigating, and say they have no suspect at this point.
