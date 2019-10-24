MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Waseca County officials say a woman is dead and two are hurt – including a deputy – after a crash Wednesday evening.
According to the Waseca County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at around 9:30 p.m. on 128th Street near the intersection of 330th Avenue in Waseca.
When deputies arrived, they discovered that a Ford Ranger pickup truck had struck a power pole and rolled, causing “significant damage.” The female passenger was ejected and landed on the opposite side of the roadway. She was fatally injured and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver, a 16-year-old boy from Waseca, was taken to the Mankato Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Deputy Sheriff Josh Langr responded to the scene of the crash. The 15-year veteran was working around the vehicle when he inadvertently walked into a partially downed power line. He was pulled to safety by other emergency responders and immediately provided medical attention.
You must log in to post a comment.