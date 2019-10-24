MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Vikings running back scorched the Detroit Lions last Sunday, notching two touchdowns and 142 yards against the division rival. It didn’t go unnoticed.
On Thursday, the team announced that Cook has been named the FedEx Ground Player of the Week for his performance.
It’s the second time Cook won the award this season. He last got the award in Week 2 in the team’s loss to the Packers.
Cook currently leads the NFL with 725 rushing yards. He’s also tied for the league lead with eight rushing scores.
Vikings’ quarterback Kirk Cousins was also nominated for the award, but Green Bay Packers Aaron Rodgers took home the award for his performance against the Oakland Raiders. Cousins won the award in Week 6 against the Eagles.
