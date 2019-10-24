



— For some people, seeing a creepy crawler from across the room sends them into panic mode.

So, Tracy from Plymouth asked: Why are some of us so afraid of snakes, spiders, mice and more? Good Question.

WCCO’s Heather Brown revealed to Dr. Kaz Nelson of the University of Minnesota Medical School that she has a healthy fear of little rodents.

“At some point, your body learned that mice are associated with danger,” Nelson said. “When you see a mouse, your body generated a danger response.”

These kids of prompted fears of creatures are called phobias, and they can be put in the same category as a fear of flying or a fear of heights.

Dr. Nelson said there a several theories as to why people have these fears of things that are unlikely to hurt them. The first is evolutionary. Centuries ago, these creatures were actually very dangerous, with rats carrying disease and snakebites that were likely fatal. But that doesn’t explain why some people fear some things and not others.

“What’s probably more likely, or more well-understood, is that people who fear certain things probably had an experience early on maybe even before you can remember,” Nelson said.

Scientists have also found people can learn to fear snakes because of negative media portrayals.

“The vulnerability to these types of phobias do tend to run in families where there tends to be a lot of anxiety present,” Nelson said.

People can worsen their fears with avoidance.

“People who used to be afraid of skyscrapers, as they avoid and avoid over time, they might be afraid of going to the third or fourth level,” Nelson said.

Phobias are common and, for most people, managed without expert care. But they can be problematic if they interfere with people’s lives. For example, if a fear of flying prevents someone from visiting relatives or taking work trips.

“The good news is that these are completely manageable and treatable,” Nelson said. “That association between the prompt and the sensation, we can learn to separate that.”

Dr. Nelson has recorded a podcast on intolerable anxiety and ways to manage it.