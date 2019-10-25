Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are have taken two people into custody after what they described as a home invasion and sexual assault in Pequot Lakes Sunday night.
Investigators say the two impersonated police officer to force their way into a residence along the 3700 block of County Road 168.
The two threatened a woman inside and sexually assaulted her. Police believe the two came to the house to assault a man who lived at the house and fled when the two of them arrived.
The two have been arrested and are awaiting charges of first-degree burglary and first-degree criminal sexual conduct.
The investigation is ongoing.
You must log in to post a comment.