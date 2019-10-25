Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says an 82-year-old Mahtomedi woman is dead after her vehicle collided with a MnDOT pickup truck Thursday morning.
According to the state patrol, the incident occurred at 8:39 a.m. on eastbound Highway 36 at Oakgreen Avenue North in Oak Park Heights.
There, a MnDOT Ford pickup truck was slowing with traffic when a Honda HR-V, driven by Adelle Johnson, rear-ended the truck.
Johnson was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital in St. Paul where she was pronounced dead.
The driver and passenger in the MnDOT truck were not injured.
Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the incident.
