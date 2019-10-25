MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Homeowners in White Bear Lake may want to have their plumbing checked for potential lead.
The City of White Bear Lake tests homes to monitor the water coming in and out of household taps. During the most recent round of testing, they found higher levels of lead in the drinking water in four of thirty homes.
Some homes built before 1986 have old plumbing fixtures and a higher risk of lead contamination. In these cases, lead can get into drinking water as it passes through household plumbing systems.
However, the city’s water supply is safe to drink, according to the city’s Public Works Director Paul Kauppi. The water comes from four wells ranging from 476 to 970 feet deep that draw from fresh aquifers.
Lead can cause serious health problems, especially for pregnant women and children. In order to reduce exposure at home, residents can let the water run before using it to cook and drink. They can also test and treat the water .
