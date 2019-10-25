  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Crow Wing County have reported a fatal crash at the intersection of Highway 25 and County Road 2 Friday. 

At around 7:52 a.m., a Dodge Caravan heading northbound on Highway 25 reportedly struck a Kenworth truck travelling eastbound on County Road 2 when the truck failed to yield.

The truck rolled, coming to a rest at County Road 2’s south shoulder. 

WCCO will update this story with additional information as it becomes available.

