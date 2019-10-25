Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says a 33-year-old federal prisoner is back in custody after a short escape Friday.
According to the sheriff’s office, Fabien Wayne English escaped shortly before noon during a medical appointment at Riverview Hospital in Crookston.
During the escape, authorities say English stole a pickup and crashed it into a river. A short time later, he was apprehended.
There was no danger to the public.
Both the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Crookston Police Department are investigating.
You must log in to post a comment.