Filed Under:Crookston, Fabian Wayne English, Federal Prisoner, Polk County Sheriff's Office, Riverview Hospital

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says a 33-year-old federal prisoner is back in custody after a short escape Friday.

According to the sheriff’s office, Fabien Wayne English escaped shortly before noon during a medical appointment at Riverview Hospital in Crookston.

During the escape, authorities say English stole a pickup and crashed it into a river. A short time later, he was apprehended.

There was no danger to the public.

Both the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Crookston Police Department are investigating.

Comments