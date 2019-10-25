Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Rep. Ilhan Omar is slated to appear at a campaign rally next month for Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Rep. Ilhan Omar is slated to appear at a campaign rally next month for Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.
Omar, who recently endorsed the senator from Vermont, will join local leaders and activists at Northrop Auditorium on the University of Minnesota campus for the Nov. 3 rally.
Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. for the 6 p.m. event.
In August, Sanders came to the Minnesota State Fair to talk trade, police and the state’s role in the 2020 election.
Minnesota’s presidential primary is March 3.
You must log in to post a comment.