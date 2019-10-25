



How I came to Northwoods: I originally was rescued from a Korean meat farm. I was brought to the states in hopes to find my forever home. About a year and a half ago I was adopted and my family loved me very much. I lived with two other large dogs and loved them very much. I was fine with eating in the same room as the other dogs, but I do not want to share my food while I eat. Playing with the other dogs and snuggling with my owners were my favorite things. I will do best in a home that does not have cats, and best on a leash when walking since I do have a stronger prey drive than others.

