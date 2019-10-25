MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis City Council has approved its 2040 plan with a 10-1 vote Friday.
The plan anticipates the population growth the state’s largest city expects in the next 20 years. It covers job access, street design, climate change and housing.
Housing is really the talking point for people who were against 2040 passing.
The plan allows for more housing opportunities and more diverse opportunities, such as duplexes, triplexes and four-plexes in certain neighborhoods.
The opportunity is seen as more of a burden for some people in the Lake Harriet area, who say street parking is already so scarce, and adding multi-family housing won’t help.
Councilmember Linea Palmisano has heard the debate from the people she represents. On Friday, she was the only councilmember to vote against the 2040 plan.
“Unfortunately, it doesn’t open up affordable housing opportunities in the 13th Ward. I’m already seeing that. We’re already seeing examples of affordable homes being taken out and luxury condominiums being purposed by developers in neighborhoods like Fulton, and that’s concerning to me,” Palmisano said.
Mayor Jacob Frey also released a statement today saying he commends his colleagues for approving it, mostly focused on the affordable part of the housing debate.
The plan will get implemented in phases over the next 20 years.
