MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The landscape in Plymouth could soon be changing, and the idea of it has some neighbors up in arms.

The owners of Hollydale Golf Course are retiring. They are selling the Plymouth property and a deal is pending.

Gary Haag lives right off the course. He says this is his forever home; he and his wife bought it five years ago and it’s a gathering place for his children and grandchildren.

“We are not against the selling of the property, we’re against the rezoning and putting 320 or whatever homes in there,” Haag said.

A sale to a developer is pending. That developer tells WCCO he’s submitted preliminary paperwork and hopes to one day make the course into 319 homes or fewer. The developer says these are going to be low density, higher-end homes.

The city council would have to approve rezoning to make it happen. The developer has agreed if it does happen, a portion of the course will become a park.

“We are concerned about public safety, we are concerned about water, we’re concerned about the schools,” Haag said.

Haag says his hope is neighbors can work with the city and find another redevelopment plan and they can all navigate the course together.

“We want to leave here. We don’t want to move,” he said.

The developer told WCCO he expects to have a more official plan submitted within 90 days, and he says for anyone who is unhappy about the plan, they can show up at several public meetings.