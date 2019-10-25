MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials at North High School in Minneapolis say there’s evidence that a student brought a gun to the school and that the issue has been addressed.
On Friday, the school posted on Facebook, saying an investigation found evidence to believe one of the school’s students brought a firearm to school.
“As we follow the necessary steps moving forward, we passionately urge all parents and guardians to secure any and all firearms in their possession and remove all possibilities of access from their children. One’s decision to legally own firearms is accompanied by the responsibility to guard them and keep them out of our local schools,” the school said.
School officials say the parents and guardians were notified Friday morning.
It’s unclear when the student may have brought the firearm into the school, but the school says the issue has been addressed with staff and students.
“Our Schools are the pride of our Society. It is our charge and privilege to keep them as such,” the school said.
You must log in to post a comment.