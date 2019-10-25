MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Demonstrators on Friday will demand access to police video that shows officers shooting and killing a Richfield man.
Brian Quinones live-streamed himself leading police on a chase from Edina to Richfield last month. Investigators say officers shot him after he got out and confronted them with a knife.
Ahead of Friday’s protest, Edina police announced they will not make the dash-cam video public at this time, although they did allow Quinones’ family to see it.
The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Department also won’t release the video until its investigation is finished.
“Not releasing the dash camera footage until the investigation has been completed has been the practice
in all fatal police-use-of-force cases investigated by Hennepin County,” the City of Richfield said in a statement.
Richfield city officials also apologized for not being able to release video at this time, but “want to ensure that the investigation is properly conducted and not hindered in any way by our actions.”
Friday’s protest is scheduled for 5 p.m. at the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis.
