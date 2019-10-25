Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Motorists in the Twin Cities should stay attentive this weekend, as there will be a new round of ramp and land closures along the Interstate 35W and Interstate 94 area in Minneapolis.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Motorists in the Twin Cities should stay attentive this weekend, as there will be a new round of ramp and land closures along the Interstate 35W and Interstate 94 area in Minneapolis.
According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the following closures are expected this coming weekend:
- The ramp from I-35W south to I-94 west is closed from 6-10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26
- The ramp from I-35W south to Highway 55 east is closed from 4-8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26
- The ramp from I-35W south to Highway 55 east is closed from 4-10 pm. Sunday Oct. 27
- The ramp from I-35W south to I-94 west is closed from 4-10 pm. Sunday, Oct. 27.
- I-35W north is reduced to one lane between Washington Avenue and Portland Avenue from 6-10 a.m. Saturday, Oct.
MnDOT also said that they were revising their plans for repairing the 25th Avenue Bridge over I-94.
“Instead of running traffic up the ramps, we will close I-94 west between Hwy 280 and I-35W between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. nightly. Riverside Avenue and 25th Avenue will remain open,” MnDOT reports.
This project starts Friday night and runs until Saturday, Nov. 9.
MnDOT says the detour will be I-35E to Highway 36 to I-35W, and there will be no freeway entrance from Highway 280 to southbound I-35W.
Click here for more information on road construction, closures and detours.
You must log in to post a comment.