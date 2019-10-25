Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say that a 14-year-old boy who ran away from home has been found after hiding in a cornfield.
The boy was reported missing Thursday afternoon, according to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies had been searching an hour when the boy was located on the outskirts of Pennock. He took off and ran into an unharvested cornfield.
As dark was falling and temperatures had fallen, authorities expanded the search to include other surrounding agencies.
After two hours of searching, the boy was found on the northwest edge of the cornfield. He was initially uncooperative but eventually walked back with deputies.
He was taken to Rice Memorial Hospital for medical evaluation.
