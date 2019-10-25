MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs has broken a franchise record set by Hall of Famer Randy Moss with his performance over Washington Thursday evening.

Diggs notched seven catches for 143 yards in the Vikings’ win. Over the past three games, Diggs has 452 yards. That surpasses a three-game record set by Moss in 2001, which was 446 yards.

The receiver also moved into the franchise’s top 10 for career receptions – 339 receptions over four-and-a-half seasons. He’s tied with Ted Brown for ninth all-time.

Even with the tremendous achievement, Diggs is critical of his performance in the game. He fumbled a catch while being tackled in the fifth play of the game.

“Records and stuff are cool, they happen to be broken every once in a while, but for me, I really, really think about the things that I can do better and how I can help my team win,” Diggs said. “There are going to be some crucial moments that they need me to play well, and I need to right all my wrongs.”

After catching a long ball later in the game, Diggs made sure to protect the ball with both hands.

“Just being mindful because the one time I thought I had I covered the ball, I didn’t cover it well enough,” Diggs said. “So my second time going around, I’m gonna make sure I do it.”

With the win, the Vikings are now 6-2 and will enjoy a bye week before facing Kansas City for the second half of the season.