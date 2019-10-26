Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 49-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash Friday night near Black River Falls, Wisconsin. The state’s Department of Transportation said the man was found unresponsive after apparently entering the median and rolling onto I-94 westbound near milepost 131.
The crash occurred around 7:15 p.m., the department said.
The man was ejected from his 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited, the department said. Witnesses and law enforcement officers attempted life-saving efforts.
The man, from Hixton, Wisconsin, was not wearing a seat belt. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.
Black River Falls is just over 50 miles southeast of Eau Claire.
