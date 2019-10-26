MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 36-year-old woman died Friday night in northern Minnesota after colliding with a semi that authorities say failed to yield to a stop sign.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the collision happened shortly before 8 p.m. south of Brainerd, at the intersection of Highway 25 and County Road 2.
Kelly Schmidtbauer, of Pierz, was driving a Dodge Caravan north on the highway when the semi shot out in front of her, causing her van to slam into the truck’s side. Troopers say the semi driver failed to stop at the intersection.
Schmidtbauer died in the crash, which resulted with the semi rolling into the ditch on County Road 2.
The truck’s driver, 59-year-old Brent Chase of Staples, suffered life-threatening injuries.
Troopers say it’s unknown if alcohol played a role in the crash.
You must log in to post a comment.