MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A popular pick-your-own berry farm that’s been around for decades in the north metro is calling it quits.
The Bauer Berry Farm wrote a message to customers this week announcing that the farm in Champlin will be closing.
In the message, Bill and Nancy Bauer wrote that the “long days and nights of growing fruits and vegetables are behind us,” adding that it’s time for the couple, who have been managing the farm alone, to move on to the next chapter.
The Bauers started the farm in 1977, growing strawberries and blueberries that people could come and pick. In their decades of operation, they’ve employed hundreds of area teenagers and supported sustainable agriculture.
Next spring, the Bauers encourage their customers to check out other Minnesota growers.
