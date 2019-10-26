Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Law enforcement agencies across the country are out trying to stop opioid abuse. Saturday was National Drug Take Back Day.
The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office had three drop off sites around the county today for people to get rid of unwanted prescription drugs. Authorities say getting rid of them helps prevent addiction and substance abuse.
Organizers say the majority of prescription drug abusers get their supply from friends and family.
If you missed Saturday’s event but have unwanted drugs to get rid of, there are drop-off locations around Hennepin County.
