Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in northern Minnesota say a man died this week in a house fire after he reportedly went into the building to rescue his dogs.
The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the fire Thursday shortly after 6:30 p.m. at a home in Shevlin, which is about 20 miles west of Bemidji.
The deputies found the body of 36-year-old Michael Norgaard inside the home on Roosevelt Street. Investigators say he had come home to find his house full of smoke and called his sister, saying he was going in to rescue his dogs.
Police could not confirm whether or not the dogs survived.
The fire is under investigation by the state fire marshal’s office. No foul play is suspected.
You must log in to post a comment.