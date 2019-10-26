Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A major stretch of highway between Minneapolis and St. Paul is shutting down this weekend from 10 p.m. Saturday until 4 p.m. Sunday. Both directions of I-94 will close between 35W and Highway 280.
For more information on road closures, visit http://www.dot.state.mn.us/weekendtrafficimpacts/.
