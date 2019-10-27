MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man was found dead in his St. Paul apartment early Sunday morning in an apparent homicide, St. Paul police said. A 37-year-old woman is in custody on suspicion of second-degree murder, police said.

The apparent homicide occurred in the 600 block of Front Avenue in the Como Park neighborhood.

Steve Linders with the department said if confirmed, it would be the city’s 25th homicide this year.

Police were working on a case at the apartment building when they knocked on the victim’s door around 6 a.m. There was no response, police said, so officers entered the apartment. They found the man “clearly deceased” in the apartment.

Officers say the death likely involved foul play.

The identity of the victim has yet to be determined. Police said an autopsy should confirm this Monday.

Police do not yet know the relationship between the suspect and the victim. It is unknown if weapons or drugs were involved.

Linders said the apartment complex received 35 calls for police service in 2019, which he called “standard” for a building of that occupancy.