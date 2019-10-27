Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A fire at a motorhome killed one person and injured another late Saturday night in St. Paul.
Firefighters responded to the fire on the 1000 block of Arundel Street just after 10:30 p.m. Upon arrival, a witness at the scene told them one victim was still inside.
After firefighters extinguished the flames, they discovered the person inside the vehicle had suffered fatal injuries.
The other occupant of the vehicle was able to escape and was transported to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, but it’s presumed to be an accidental mechanical failure.
This incident marks the third fire fatality in the city of St. Paul in 2019.
