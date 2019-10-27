MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the man who built the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria — and once threatened now-Attorney General Keith Ellison — has died.
President Donald Trump announced Baghdadi’s death Sunday morning from the White House.
The president said a top secret, special operation targeting Baghdadi began two weeks ago, leading the U.S. military to scope out the ISIS leader and eventually stage a raid Saturday evening at a compound in northwestern Syria. President Trump said no Americans were killed during the two-hour ordeal.
In 2016, WCCO reported al-Baghdadi had a “hit list” of moderate Muslims that the terrorist organization was targeting for assassinations, and among them, was then-Rep. Keith Ellison.
Ellison, the first Muslim elected to Congress, responded to the death of Baghdadi on WCCO Sunday Morning.
“I don’t even call them ISIS because that stands for Islamic State. They’re not Islamic; they’re not a state. They are violent, power-hungry people. That’s who they are, that’s what they’re about.”
Ellison added, “We’ve got to, as a nation, really evaluate our diplomatic approach to the Muslim world — to the world at large. We’ve got to build friendships and we have to alienate people and isolate and marginalize people like Baghdadi.”
Baghdadi had been in hiding ever since he delivered a sermon at a mosque in Mosul in 2014. His most recent appearance came five years later, appearing in a video in April.
You must log in to post a comment.