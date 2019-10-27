Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Vikings safety Jayron Kearse was arrested early Sunday morning on suspicion of driving impaired and carrying a firearm without a permit.
According to an incident report, a state trooper observed Kearse drive his vehicle around a barricade and onto a closed portion of eastbound I-94 at Cedar Ave just before 4 a.m.
Kearse, 25, had an alcohol concentration of .10 BAC at the time. Officers also located a loaded firearm in the vehicle.
Kearse is now being held at Hennepin County Jail.
The Vikings say they are aware of the arrest and are gathering information at this time.
