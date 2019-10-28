Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Those gearing up to take their drivers licenses might not have to wait quite so long for the rest of the year, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety announced Monday.
The department said it will expand weekend testing hours at the Minnesota Public Safety Driver and Vehicle Services at the Arden Hills, Eagan and Plymouth sites. Those DVS exam stations are currently closed weekends, but will be open from 8:15 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. from Nov. 2 to Dec. 22.
No other service besides Class D road tests will be offered on weekends.
The switch will allow for about 380 more road tests in Minnesota during the remainder of 2019. The department said it will reevaluate the hours at the end of the year, with the potential to continue weekend service.
People can schedule a road test at drive.mn.gov.
