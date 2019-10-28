Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – St. Paul police say they are investigating a late Sunday night shooting that left a man dead.
The St. Paul Police Department says the shooting happened at the intersection of St. Anthony Avenue and Dale Street North, in the city’s Summit-University neighborhood.
Officers responded to a shoots fired call, and found a man in a car suffering from gunshot wounds.
Emergency crews brought the man to Regions Hospital, where he later died.
No one is in custody. The shooting remains under investigation.
This is the 26th homicide in the city this year. It comes on the same day that a woman was arrested in the death of a man in the Como Park neighborhood.
