



In the wake of an investigation into elevated lead blood levels in children of employees at White Bear Township’s Water Gremlin, the company was ordered to temporarily cease operations relating to its lead products.

The Department of Labor and Industry issued the order Monday after an on-site visit to the company Saturday. Commissioner of the DLI, Nancy Leppink, said the inspection found conditions and practices relating to lead exposure that were deemed to be a cause for concern.

Because the order was to expire after 72 hours, Leppink asked a court to extend it to allow time for the agency to ensure the company has adequately remedied the situation.

At least 12 children of Water Gremlin employees were found to have elevated lead blood levels.

Gov. Tim Walz issued a statement shortly after the Minnesota Department of Health’s announcement.

“As governor, the most important part of my job is protecting the health of Minnesotans. We have evidence that unsafe conditions at Water Gremlin’s facility resulted in workers unknowingly bringing home lead dust—causing lead poisoning in their children. This is heartbreaking. It is unacceptable. And it is not the first time Water Gremlin has jeopardized the health of Minnesotans. That is why we took action today requiring Water Gremlin to immediately halt operations. We will continue to do everything in our power to protect children from this serious public health threat and prevent any further wrongdoing by this company in Minnesota.”

Earlier this year, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency ordered the company to shut down a part of the plant that was releasing TCE, a chemical known to cause cancer.

