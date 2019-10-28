What better way to celebrate fall than with a pumpkin-infused, stick-to-your-ribs pasta? Here’s a recipe from Kowalski’s Rachael Perron.
PENNE IN PUMPKIN CREAM SAUCE
15 oz. can (1¾ cup) pumpkin purée
1 cup heavy cream
2 tbsp. thinly sliced fresh sage, divided
½ tsp. kosher salt
¼ tsp. freshly ground Kowalski’s Black Peppercorns
– crushed red pepper flakes, to taste
1 dash freshly grated nutmeg
12 oz. dried penne pasta
½ cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese, divided
2 cups baby kale
In a medium saucepan over medium-low heat, whisk pumpkin purée with cream; simmer until sauce thickens slightly (about 5 min.). Stir in 1 tbsp. sage, salt, pepper, red pepper and nutmeg. Meanwhile, cook pasta according to pkg. directions; drain. Add pasta to saucepan; stir into sauce with ¾ of the cheese. Stir in kale until it wilts. Sprinkle with remaining cheese and sage; serve immediately.
