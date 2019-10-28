MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Serenity Jones, 28, and Dennis Brann, 58, have been charged of first-degree burglary for abducting Jones’ 5-year-old daughter on Oct. 24.
The Coon Rapids woman and her accomplice, from St. Paul, abducted Naila Amariana Pantoja-Perez from the child’s custodial father’s home — and Jones’ former partner — last Thursday.
RELATED: Minneapolis Police: Missing 5-Year-Old Girl Naila Amariana Pantoja-Perez Found Safe; Mother In Custody
Jones was also charged with felony deprivation of parental rights.
The complaint states Jones and Brann entered the father’s house by forcibly opening the front door. Jones grabbed her daughter and Brann stood in the doorway, the complaint states.
The father had sole legal custody of Naila since March. The court gave permission for Naila to visit Jones on the weekends. In mid-October, Jones reportedly refused to return Naila to her father without police interference.
The complaint states police accessed location data from Brann’s phone and found Jones and Naila at a Minneapolis home.
Jones and Brann are currently in custody. The two are scheduled to make their first court appearance on Tuesday, Oct. 29.
You must log in to post a comment.