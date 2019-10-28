



— The actions of an alert light rail passenger helped lead police to the man wanted in a stabbing

Metro Transit police say the stabbing happened Sunday evening at about 5 p.m. on a westbound Metro GREEN Line train. It started as an argument between two men that quickly turned violent. While the train was in motion, one man took out a knife and stabbed the other.

“Our police department received a 911 call and they were there within minutes, so we are very grateful that somebody was able to make that phone call that we were in the area and was able to respond as quickly as we were,” said Metro Transit Spokesperson Drew Kerr.

He says it was an alert passenger who witnessed the stabbing and called 911 for help. Police were able to catch the suspect at the East Bank stop.

“I think the bystander effect is really real,” said Metro Transit rider Paige Hietpas.

Most who use transit say they belong to a community of commuters. A recent spike of violence on trains and buses has them watching out for one another.

“Do the thing that’s right to call and protect the people that are a part of my community,” Hietpas said.

Metro Transit wants to remind riders that if they see something say something, call 911 or you can press the emergency call button on each train and platform, which goes directly to dispatch. Riders can also text 612-900-0411 if they are concerned for their safety.

“Text and correspond with individuals in our dispatch center, discretely, quietly and anonymously,” Kerr said.

Most riders we spoke with say they are proud to be a part of a community that is making safety a top priority.

“I definitely do feel like there are people, especially students here, that are looking out for one another and making sure everyone gets home,” said rider Eli Miller.

The stabbing victim is now out of the hospital. Charges are expected to be filed Tuesday.