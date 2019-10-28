MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — For the fourth time in his career, Timberwolves player Karl-Anthony Towns was named the Western Conference Player of the Week. It’s the third time in NBA history the association has honored a player following the first week of the season.
His award is for games played from Oct. 22 through Oct. 27.
The only other NBA players to receive the award in the season’s first week were Kevin Love and Kevin Garnett.
In just the first week of games, Towns ranked third in the NBA in scoring (32.0 ppg), second in steals (3.00 spg), second in three-pointers (5.0/game), and sixth in rebounds (13.3 rpg). The team said Towns led Minnesota to a 3-0 streak so far in the season, which is tied for the second-best start in team history.
Towns is also the sixth player in NBA history to start a season with consecutive 35+ point/10+ rebound performances, the team said.
