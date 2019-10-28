MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — During a colorful announcement regarding Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s death, President Donald Trump used words like “coward,” “wimpering and crying” to describe the ISIS leader’s final moments.

The choice in delivery, according to Hamline University political science professor Binnur Ozkececi-Taner, was intentional for two reasons. One interpretation, she says, was for Americans.

“The American forces were very successful in finding him out, and having a very successful operation that led to his killing,” said Taner.

She then pointed to another interpretation, aimed at potential recruits.

“If you follow the footsteps of al-Baghdadi, we are going to follow you, we are going to fight you, we are going to kill you,” Taner said, illustrating President Trump’s message.

Twin Cities groups have fought the jihadist message amid several cases of ISIS recruiting Minnesotans, or targeting them.

In 2016, al-Baghdadi threatened then-Congressman Keith Ellison, along with other moderate and prominent Muslims, saying they’ve abandoned their faith.

The day after al-Baghdadi’s death, Attorney General Ellison shared his perspective.

“I don’t even call them ISIS,” said Ellison. “Because that stands for Islamic State. They’re not Islamic, they’re not a state. They are violent, power-hungry people.”

He says although the world is better without the ISIS leader, Ellison believes extremism will evolve.

Taner called the news a turning point, in Syria, with an intentionally strong message beyond.

“We know that Islamic State militants have been very active in countries like Afghanistan, Somalia, the Philippines and some parts of Egypt,” said Taner. “So we cannot say that this is going to be the end of the Islamic State.”