  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Homicide, Shooting, St. Paul News, Steven Malone


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man who was killed early Sunday morning in St. Paul has been identified by the St. Paul Police Department.

Authorities say 65-year-old Steven Dennis Malone was found dead in his apartment in an apparent homicide early Sunday morning. A 37-year-old woman was subsequently taken into custody on suspicion of second-degree murder.

RELATED: 1 Dead In Apparent Homicide In St. Paul Apartment

The incident happened in the 600 block of Front Avenue in the Como Park neighborhood. If confirmed a homicide, the SPPD says it would mark the 25th one this year. Later Sunday night, another suspected murder took place in St. Paul’s Summit-University neighborhood, marking what would be the 26th.

The suspect has not yet been charged.

Comments