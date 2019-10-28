Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man who was killed early Sunday morning in St. Paul has been identified by the St. Paul Police Department.
Authorities say 65-year-old Steven Dennis Malone was found dead in his apartment in an apparent homicide early Sunday morning. A 37-year-old woman was subsequently taken into custody on suspicion of second-degree murder.
The incident happened in the 600 block of Front Avenue in the Como Park neighborhood. If confirmed a homicide, the SPPD says it would mark the 25th one this year. Later Sunday night, another suspected murder took place in St. Paul’s Summit-University neighborhood, marking what would be the 26th.
The suspect has not yet been charged.
