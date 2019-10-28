  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Taylors Falls, Wild Mountain Ski & Snowboard Area


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Wild Mountain Ski & Snowboard Area announced Monday they’ll soon be open for business.

The Taylors Falls ski and snowboard park will officially begin its 2019-2020 season Tuesday, keeping in tradition with being the first park to open in the Midwest every year.

Those interested in visiting Wild Mountain Tuesday can ride the Front Stage, which is a terrain park with two rope tows. Vice President Amy Frischmon says if the weather holds out, they’ll open Expressway, an intermediate run and a chairlift on Friday.

Check here for their daily snow report.

