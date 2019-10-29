MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Fatalities on Minnesota roads so far this year are comparable to 2018.
The Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s Office of Traffic Safety reported Tuesday that 301 people died on Minnesota roads since Jan.1. In 2018, 313 people had died over the same time period.
Of the 301 deaths 79 were alcohol-related. Sixty of the deaths were speed-related while 26 involved distracted driving. And unbelted motorists accounted for 60 deaths.
The data also shows that August has been the most deadly month on the state’s roads so far with 48 reported deaths and 38 crashes. The month of August falls into Minnesota State Patrol’s “100 deadliest days” between Memorial Day and Labor Day.
Over this time period, 132 people were killed on state roads this year.
