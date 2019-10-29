  • WCCO 4On Air

WADENA, Minn. (WCCO)  — Authorities in northern Minnesota are searching for an inmate who escaped from custody Monday afternoon.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office says Ryan Petro, 34, escaped around 3 p.m. while being transported to a court appearance. He was last seen in the city of Wadena, in the area of Colfax Avenue Southeast.

Law enforcement is searching for him, particularly in an area on the north edge of Wadena, following a tip that Petro was seen there.

Authorities say Petro is considered dangerous.

When he escaped, he was dressed in an orange shirt and tan pants, and he was wearing handcuffs.

If you see him you are asked to not approach him and to call 911 immediately. Police are also asking residents to make sure that their vehicles and residences are locked.

