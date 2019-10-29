Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Freeway closures continue this weekend for a busy part of of Interstate 35W in Minneapolis.
A spokesperson for the Minnesota Department of Transportation says crews will begin closing ramps for I-35W in both directions between Interstate 94 and Highway 62 around 9 p.m. Friday. They will completely close by 10 p.m.
MnDOT crews will work around the clock through the weekend to shift traffic to new lanes, so work can start on the northbound lanes of I-35W.
The interstate will reopen to traffic by 5 a.m. Monday.
