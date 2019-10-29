Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The City of Minneapolis will soon send residents information on where to park during a snow emergency.
Over the next several days, the city will send out mailers with information about where residents can and cannot park during a snow emergency. Snow emergencies are declared when snowfall requires a complete plowing of city streets.
During the emergency the city’s Public Works can have more than 1,400 miles of streets, parkways and alleys to clear.
Snow emergency alert information and procedures is available for cities across the metro on WCCO’s snow emergency page.
