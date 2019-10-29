Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — New Ulm police say Jackson Bieraugel, 16, was killed while riding in the bed of a truck when it rolled over in New Ulm Monday afternoon.
According to police, Broden Johnson, 16, was driving a 1995 Chevrolet S-10 pickup eastbound on Airport Road near Highland Avenue when he lost control of the vehicle on the road’s gravel surface.
The truck rolled over, pinning Bieraugel underneath it. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other 16-year-old passengers were wearing their seat belts and were not injured.
No other vehicles were involved.
The incident remains under investigation by the New Ulm Police Department and Minnesota State Patrol.
