MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Rochester say a woman is out of $10,000 after she wired it to someone claiming to be with the police department.

According to CBS affiliate KIMT, someone claiming to Rochester Police Chief Jim Franklin called a young woman claiming they had a warrant out for their arrest. The victim then wired $10,000 to the person.

Police say this is the fifth incident reported and the fourth time a victim gave money in a similar scam.

All the victims are between 18-20 and University of Minnesota Rochester students are being targeted, police said.

