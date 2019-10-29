MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Sen. Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign announced the venue for his rally with Rep. Ilhan Omar on Sunday has changed due to high demand.
The rally was originally scheduled to take place at the University of Minnesota’s Northrop Auditorium, but will now be held at the university’s Williams Arena.
Omar, who recently endorsed the senator from Vermont, will take the stage ahead of Sanders with other local leaders and activists.
Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. for the 6 p.m. event. A ticket is not required.
In August, Sanders came to the Minnesota State Fair to talk trade, police and the state’s role in the 2020 election.
Minnesota’s presidential primary is March 3.
