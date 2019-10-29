MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 37-year-old St. Paul woman faces serious charges after she allegedly repeatedly “choked out” a man, killing him, after a night of drinking and drugs.

According to charges filed in Ramsey County, Evonne Sharkey faces second-degree unintentional murder and second-degree manslaughter, both felonies, in connection to the Oct. 27 incident.

Sharkey allegedly met the victim at park and agreed to drink together at the victim’s apartment on the 600 block of Front Avenue. The two, and another woman, also smoked crack, according to the complaint.

Sharkey told police that the male victim repeatedly sexually assaulted her during the course of the night. Later in the bedroom, they began fighting and wrestling and Sharkey allegedly “choked him out.” She said he came to as she was getting her things together, so she choked him out again. That’s when she allegedly tied him up. He came to again as she was leaving, so she allegedly choked him out for a third time before she left.

Police say they found the victim in his bedroom deceased, with his arms bound behind his back with a thick cord apparently used from bedroom drapes in the room. Duct tape also bound his wrists and ankles. And there was a hand towel in his mouth. Officers could not find signs of a struggle in the apartment.

When asked what was going through her mind when she was choking him out, she said she was drunk and that she wanted to show him she was stronger than him. She also said it “was an accident” and that she “never meant to hurt that man – that was never my intention.”

Sharkey has a prior third-degree assault conviction out of Beltrami County.

If convicted, Sharkey faces up to 40 years in prison on the murder charge.