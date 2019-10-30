



This season marks the 150th year of intercollegiate football, in case you were unaware. And, as such, there has been an ongoing celebration encapsulating some of the best moments, and memories from college football history.

In that vein, CBS Sports is debuting a brand new documentary Through The Lens Of CBS Sports: College Football At 150 on Saturday, November 2nd at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time, prior to the SEC Game of the Week between #8 Georgia and #6 Florida. The documentary takes a look at the sport through the eyes of the network, touching on some of the best moments and stories that have taken place on CBS through the years.

Among the games included are some notable ones that fans are likely to recognize. The 1979 Cotton Bowl, featuring Notre Dame and Houston in frigid temperatures in Dallas and a 23-point comeback victory led by legendary Irish quarterback Joe Montana. The 1996 Fiesta Bowl between Nebraska and Florida, which served as that year’s national championship game and saw Tom Osborne’s Nebraska squad trample the Florida Gators coached by Steve Spurrier, 62-24, behind quarterback Tommie Frazier.

And, of course, the documentary covers the wild endings of a pair of 2013 Auburn games with plays that have made their way into the lexicon of college football in the years since: “The Prayer At Jordan-Hare” and the “Kick Six.”

All of those games, plus interviews with CBS Sports broadcasters past and present along with coaches and players from those legendary games, are included in the hour-long special. The documentary leads into the network’s regular college football coverage with The Drive To Atlanta at 2:30 p.m. Eastern followed by College Football Today with host Adam Zucker and analysts Brian Jones and Rick Neuheisel.

To stream CBS’ college football coverage live every Saturday, you can sign up for CBS All-Access and watch through the app on any connected device.