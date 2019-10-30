Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Connor Matthew Carlson, 15, has been missing for several weeks, according to the Chisago County Sheriff’s office.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Connor Matthew Carlson, 15, has been missing for several weeks, according to the Chisago County Sheriff’s office.
Authorities say Carlson ran away from home at the beginning of October, and has not been seen or heard from since.
The sheriff’s office says he may be in the North Branch area. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 651-257-4100, or 911. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
You must log in to post a comment.