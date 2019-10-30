Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s the time of year when we crank up the heat — and it may be helpful to know there’s a federally-funded program to help with energy efficiency.
The Weatherization Assistance Program provides free energy upgrades for some homeowners and renters.
Karol Gross had a lot of work done to her Bloomington home. She invited the Minnesota Commerce Commissioner Steve Kelley to stop by for a tour.
“I’m so grateful to now have the electronic, digital thermostat rather than the old school wheel one because. I find it’s much easier to set the temperature you want instead of guessing. And with all the insulation that’s been put in, it gets pretty toasty,” Gross said.
The program focuses specifically on helping seniors, people with disabilities and households with children. It finds ways for people to save energy and money.
